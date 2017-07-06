Supportive, inclusive events planned for people affected by Autism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For people with specific needs including tactile sensitivity associated with ADS, some great local events are about to take place.

The mission of the NM Austism Society (NMAS) is to promote access and opportunities for persons with ASD and their families through advocacy, public awareness and education.

Upcoming events include their annual BBQ Saturday, July 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring bounce houses, imagination playground, and a sensory tent and a special after-hours experience at Explora Science Museum.

For more information on the events or autism support for families, visit the NMAS website.