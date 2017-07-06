State Police identify officer who fatally shot suspect near Pecos

By Published:

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police have named the officer who shot and killed a suspect in northern New Mexico.

It happened last month after police say 36-year-old Rip Huntington threatened suicide near Griego’s Market in Pecos.

Huntington ran from police, driving to Rowe where they say he fired shots from his car.

State Police say officers tried to negotiate with him for two hours, until they say he pointed an AR-15 rifle at them. That’s when Officer Jonathan Tenorio shot and killed him.

Tenorio has been with the department for 11 years.

