Santa Fe Police seek man accused in brutal attack

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are looking for a man in connection to a brutal attack.

They say Peter Voltig severely beat a man with a baseball bat outside the Krispy Kreme on Cerrillos Monday.

It’s not known if the attack was random or if Voltig knew the victim.

Voltig has a criminal history in New Mexico as well as in Pennsylvania and Texas for drugs, robbery and embezzlement.

He is known to drive a 2005 silver Mercedes and a 2001 black Chevy Corvette.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Santa Fe Police.

