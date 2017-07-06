Santa Fe Police seek man accused in brutal attack

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are looking for a man in connection to a brutal attack.

They say Peter Voltig severely beat a man with a baseball bat outside the Krispy Kreme on Cerrillos Monday.

It’s not known if the attack was random or if Voltig knew the victim.

Voltig has a criminal history in New Mexico as well as in Pennsylvania and Texas for drugs, robbery and embezzlement.

He is known to drive a 2005 silver Mercedes and a 2001 black Chevy Corvette.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Santa Fe Police.