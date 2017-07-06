Police arrest man accused of setting fire to Albuquerque flower shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man accused of setting an Albuquerque flower shop on fire.

The blaze at People’s Flowers on Candelaria and Carlisle erupted on the Fourth of July. Five delivery vans and a greenhouse used for storage were destroyed.

Surveillance video showed a man near the greenhouse at the time of the fire, and now police say that man is 29-year-old Travese Spragg.

He was found a couple of blocks away and matched the description. He admitted to lighting a bandana on fire near the greenhouse.

A motive is still unknown.