Online hoax claims Blake’s Lotaburger closing in 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is a favorite New Mexico fast food chain losing?

A rumor going around online claims that Blake’s Lotaburger will be closing all their locations by January 1, 2018.

KRQE News 13 checked with them and it turns out it’s a hoax.

The fast food chain is native to Albuquerque, so KRQE News 13 caught up with some people to get their reaction to the fake news.

“I would’ve died if that was true,” one person said.

“I’m glad it’s not closing. I’d miss those double meat, double cheese, double green chile cheeseburger, you know?” another person said.

Blake’s has 69 locations in New Mexico in three in Texas and two in Arizona.

