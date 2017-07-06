On The Stage: ‘American Idiot’

Rico Leyva who plays Johnny and Amanda Morales who plays Whatsername, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to Musical Theatre Southwest’s production of ‘American Idiot.’

American Idiot follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans, led by friends Johnny, Tunny and Will, as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world, born along by Green Day’s electrifying score. The show begins Friday, July 7th and runs through the 30th.

For more information, visit their website.

