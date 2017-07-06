New Mexico Museum of Art plans to open second location

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is about to get a new museum just a couple of blocks away from a very popular and crowded older one.

Thursday, the state unveiled the plans in Santa Fe.

The New Mexico Museum of Art hopes the new Contemporary Museum will accommodate larger sculptures as well as pieces that need electricity — more modern art displayed in a more modern way.

“The Museum of Art has a lovely historic building that was built over 100 years ago, and that basically suited the needs of the museum at that time,” said Merry Scully with the New Mexico Museum of Art.

Dan Perry with the Museum of New Mexico Foundation says it will bring huge economic benefits. This includes $100 million in new wages and $90 million in new taxes to the state and city.

Perry says the private sector raised 1$0 million, while they received around $10 million from the state.

Perry points to the nearby rail yards location playing well with the city’s tourists.

“The whole direction of Santa Fe is going through the rail yards. All the cool new contemporary galleries are here,” said Perry.

The museum is expected to open in 2020.