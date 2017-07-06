New Mexico city takes Ten Commandments case to Supreme Court

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico city is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal of a lower court ruling requiring the removal of a Ten Commandments monument outside City Hall.

Bloomfield city councilors had voted earlier this year to appeal the case to the nation’s highest court. Their lawyers followed through Thursday.

A federal appeals court in February let stand a lower court ruling that concluded that the monument violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on the government endorsing a religion.

The American Civil Liberties Union had sued in 2012 on behalf of two Bloomfield residents who objected to the monument.

Attorneys with the group Alliance Defending Freedom are representing the city. They argue guidance from the Supreme Court is needed because various circuit courts are using different standards to evaluate whether such monuments are permissible.