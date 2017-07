ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Mayor Richard Berry shares updates for the community.

Mayor Berry stops by the KRQE studio to discuss his recently launched initiative to address the safety, security, cleanliness, and services in downtown Albuquerque as well as reports of rising crime in the metro area. Addtionally, the Mayor touches on family friendly upcoming events.

For more information on the Mayor’s initiative or any other related topic, visit the City of Albuquerque website.