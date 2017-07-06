Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

High pressure over the four-corners will continue to guide storms off the mountains toward the metro area Friday. The storms won’t be particularly wet or strong but they could well produce a brief shower. Over the weekend moisture will increase across the mountains were scattered to numerous showers are likely.  Here in Albuquerque there in the spot storm possible Saturday with a better storm chance by Sunday.

