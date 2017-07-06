Local theater takes on Tony-Award winning play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The critically-acclaimed rock opera based on Green Day’s American Idiot is being featured at a local theater.

American Idiot is a high-octane show which includes most of the music from Green Day’s albums American Idiot and 21st Century Breakdown. Opening in 2010, the original Broadway production won multiple awards. It will be performed at Musical Theatre Southwest, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 30.

For more information on the show, visit the theater website.