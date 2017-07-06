Local advocacy group nurtures, supports child welfare victims of circumstance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Child Advocacy Network (NMCAN) is dedicated to supporting and nurturing children who are both unable to return home and left unadopted by giving them tools for success in life.

NMCAN partners with young people to build community and lead change, authentically engaging those impacted by the foster care and/or juvenile justice systems to improve their transition to adulthood. The group focuses on education, skill building, and pathways to thrive both personally and professionally.

For more information on the issues surrounding foster children, visit the NMCAN website.