Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A quiet and mild start with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky. High pressure centered over the Four Corners region will keep the storm track to the north… but enough instability and moisture will allow a handful of storms to fire over the Northwest Plateau. Central NM will be on the far periphery of today’s storm chances so a few stray storms can’t be ruled out. Today’s storm focus will favor southern CO and northwest NM with top threats being strong downburst winds and frequent lightning.

FRIDAY: Another hot afternoon with high temperatures well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s. Sunshine will blanket the state to start the day but increasing cloud cover will be the trend through the afternoon. Spotty storms will favor the higher terrain and northwest corner of the state, however, coverage will be limited.

WEEKEND: Increasing coverage of scattered storms can be expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will remain hot with widespread 80s and 90s across most of New Mexico.