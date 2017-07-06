July 6th Morning Rush: Man accused of attacking teen in 2008 arrested

1. Nearly a decade old cold case could be cracked. Police arrested 33-year-old Justin Hansen, who they say attacked Brittani Marcell, who was 17 at the time, in her northwest Albuquerque home in 2008. Marcell was in a coma for more than two weeks and had no memory of her attacker when she woke up. The case appeared on America’s Most Wanted after police had very little leads. Police say DNA helped tie Hansen to the crime. He is facing a number of charges Thursday morning including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

2. President Trump is in Poland Thursday preparing for a major address he’ll deliver in the nation’s capital, later. During a news conference with Poland’s President, Trump said the United States is considering “pretty severe things” when asked about a potential military response to North Korea’s first successful test launch of a ballistic missile this week. Trump said he won’t draw a red line however, North Korea is expected to be a big topic between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their scheduled meeting Friday.

3. A quiet and mild start with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky.

4. A new plan is in place, designed to help clean up crime in downtown Albuquerque. The plan is called “Downtown Action Plan.” The mayor says his goal is to avoid pushing the problem to other parts of the city by steering certain people to public services but also making arrests when necessary. The plan includes increased police patrols and street cleanup as well as partnerships with businesses and security providers.

5. New numbers are in that show tourism to New Mexico is on the rise. Governor Susana Martinez says people took a million more trips to the state last year than in 2015. It’s the fifth straight year of increases.

The Morning’s Top Stories