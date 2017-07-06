In The Kitchen: Grilled Veggies From Chama River Brewing Co.

Steven Fernandez, Executive Chef and Bryan Romero, Sous Chef, both from Chama River Brewing Co, joined New Mexico Living to talk bout the 505 Food Fights and make Grilled Veggies.

Recipe:

1 Portabella Mushroom Cap

1 Yellow Squash

1 Zucchini

1 Beef Steak Tomato

1 Red Onion

1 Cup Spinach

1 Cup Balsamic Vinegar

1/4 Burgundy Wine

Instructions:

Marinate vegetables in olive oil, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Herbs, and Peppercorns for 2 hours. Reduce balsamic vinegar and Burgundy wine. Place Vegetables on charbroil grill and mark vegetables with nice grill marks.

