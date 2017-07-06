Home invaders barely miss family in Northeast Heights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the summer, Kathy Montoya almost always lets her teenage granddaughters stay home and sleep in while she runs errands. But Wednesday morning, she had a gut feeling to bring the girls with her, and she is so thankful she did.

“It was God, all God. It was angels, because they would’ve been asleep. They would’ve thought it was me coming back in,” said Kathy Montoya.

Montoya and her granddaughters left their house at 9:06 a.m., and at 9:13 a crooked couple popped their front door near open in seconds.

“Oh gosh, electronics. They got laptops, iPads, speakers, Bluetooth speakers, chargers, earbuds, watches, a few odds and ends of jewelry and a safe,” said Montoya.

The family returned not even an hour later, but it was too late. The couple, who the family got a good look at thanks to their motion activated doorbell camera, made off with $10,000 worth of the Montoya’s property.

“I was in shock yesterday and today I just feel sick,” said Montoya.

Video shows the couple first going to the door and incessantly ringing the doorbell and pounding on the door. When no one answered, they came back with backpacks and went to work.

Several other neighbors on the street near Montgomery and Tramway said noticed the suspicious couple. One neighbor said they did the same thing at her house, but she answered the door.

“I was worried it was an emergency, so I did respond and the young couple had an odd question so I just closed the door,” said a neighbor who does not want to be named for safety reasons.

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating this home intrusion. Montoya said she was told by detectives this is one of the biggest sweeps they’ve seen in a long time.

“We did have a hard time sleeping last night. We’re looking at alarm system and security doors,” said Montoya.

Montoya hopes the people in the video get caught and have to stay behind bars.

If you recognize the people in the video, you are asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 768-2200.