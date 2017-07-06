Grandma accused of driving off with granddaughter dangling out passenger door

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a woman was drunk and sped off with her baby granddaughter dangling from the passenger door until neighbors jumped into stop her.

Police say this woman was almost three times the legal limit, so drunk when officers asked to see her license, she gave them her credit card.

Santa Fe Police video shows a father holding his 9-month-old daughter just moments after a scary situation.

“I just saw them pass by, people were honking and I just saw my baby on the side of the truck,” the girl’s dad said.

He said his daughter was strapped in her car seat, which was dangling out the open passenger side door. The person driving that truck was the girl’s grandma, Bertha Boling.

The baby’s mom told Santa Fe Police her mother showed up drunk at her apartment. She says she agreed to drive her mom home.

“They got into an argument, so the mom starts taking out, she was trying to buckle the seat,” an officer said.

That’s when police say the grandma got into the driver’s seat and put it in drive, with the baby still inside.

When officers talked to the 64-year-old grandma, she kept referring to her granddaughter as a boy.

“I don’t know where he’s at,” Boling told police on the lapel video.

“Where did he go?” the officer asked.

“With her grandparents,” Boling answered.

“Where are the grandparents at?” the officer asked.

“Down on Highway 14,” Boling said.

“How did he get there that quick?”

“The grandma and grandpa picked him up. I’m not stupid, I’m not stupid,” Boling told officers.

But the baby wasn’t anywhere near Highway 14 — she was inside with her dad.

Neighbors saw the commotion and used their cars to block the red truck and keep it from leaving, all while police say the girl’s dad tried to unhook the car seat. He did, and the grandma ended up in handcuffs.

“You know what? I don’t want to deal with this, I don’t want to deal with that,” Boling said.

Police say the baby wasn’t hurt. However, the baby’s mom was dragged by the truck while she was trying to unhook the car seat.

The grandma is charged with child abuse, reckless driving and aggravated DWI.