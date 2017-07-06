Fire Marshal: Fireworks sparked blaze that engulfed family’s garage

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A family returned home from a Fourth of July fireworks display to find their garage engulfed in flames. They were told fireworks were to blame.

After a night full of fireworks, the last thing a Clovis family wanted to see was their garage engulfed in flames. That’s what one mother came home to, turning a nightmare into a reality as her garage near her home on Ross Street was torched Tuesday evening.

“Poor girl, she’s lucky she left her car out though,” Clovis resident Joe Griego said.

Fire officials say another Fourth of July celebration could be to blame.

“After our investigation and looking it over, it appeared that it was most likely started by fireworks that were right there by the front of the garage door,” Clovis Fire Marshal Allan Silvers said.

No one was home at the time the fire started, and there is no word on where exactly the firework spark came from. Neighbors called 911 after seeing the flames.

“It could be anybody, like they said there were fireworks all over… all over town,” Griego said.

Only a few miscellaneous items, such as a table and chairs, were in the garage at the time of the fire.

Amanda Romero, resident of the home, said the fire was something she’s only seen in movies. Romero was also glad that she and her children were safe from harm’s way.

The house was left mostly undamaged, with just a few minor burns from the fire.

The day of the incident, Romero says for some reason she decided to park on the street instead of in the garage, which saved her car.