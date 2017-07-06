Family relieved after arrest of alleged attacker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of Brittani Marcell says they’re relieved. It has been nine years since the 17-year-old was brutally attacked with a shovel in her own home that nearly killed her.

Albuquerque Police say they now have a suspect behind bars in one of the city’s most high-profile cold cases.

Wednesday night officers arrested 33-year-old Justin Hansen in connection to the beating of then 17-year-old Cibola high school senior Brittani Marcell.

In 2008 Marcell left school to meet her mom for lunch at their home on the Albuquerque west side.

Police say she was attacked by a man with a shovel. The attacker then ran off when Brittani’s mom came home.

Brittani has no memory of the attack.

Now, police say DNA evidence links Hansen to the crime but didn’t say how.

For years police say they had little to go off but fingerprints left at the scene never turned up a match.

Thursday morning KRQE News 13 spoke with neighbors and friends of the Marcell family who say they can’t forget that day.

“It’s hard to imagine somebody would do that and just walk away all these years and not be found. It’s a relief for sure,” Joe Martinez, a Marcell family neighbor.

David Burchell, a friend of Brittani’s brother said “It was some of the darkest times I’ve ever experienced and I’m not even part of the family but being so close, we were at the hospital every day,”

Brittani’s mother did release a statement to KRQE News 13 saying:

“The family is relieved, ecstatic and blessed that detectives were able to make an arrest.”

She went on to say that Brittani was told about the capture and was relieved.