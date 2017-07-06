Durango man honored after saving two people in Townhouse fire

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango man has been honored for giving his life to save three others trapped by a fire.
In June, the fire broke out in the middle of a townhouse unit and quickly spread to others.
The fire destroyed much of the Tercero Townhouse Complex on west 3rd avenue.
24-year-old Kevin Abeyta later died in the fire.
The Durango City Council says Abeyta, got out safely but went back into the blaze to help people.
They say he saved a mother and two children.
Through a resolution, the city council recognized him as a hero for his selfless act of kindness.