Durango man honored after saving two people in Townhouse fire

Tercero Townhouse fire. Courtesy David Torres

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango man has been honored for giving his life to save three others trapped by a fire.

In June, the fire broke out in the middle of a townhouse unit and quickly spread to others.

The fire destroyed much of the Tercero Townhouse Complex on west 3rd avenue.

24-year-old Kevin Abeyta later died in the fire.

The Durango City Council says Abeyta, got out safely but went back into the blaze to help people.

They say he saved a mother and two children.

Through a resolution, the city council recognized him as a hero for his selfless act of kindness.

