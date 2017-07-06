Durango City Council discuss tax increase on marijuana

DURANGO, COLO. (KRQE)- The Durango City Council has decided to table talk if they should put a marijuana tax on the November ballot.

According to the Durango Herald, the council met for a study session Wednesday.

They are deciding if a sales tax for marijuana, should be on the ballot.

After the meeting, there were more questions than answers.

Councilors asked city staff to do some more research.

They want to know if a sales tax will drive people to buy marijuana from the black market instead of dispensaries.

The council also want to know if a tax would discourage people from opening new stores.

There have been tax talks in the past, but, it’s come up again because of a new law, allowing an additional five percent sales tax on marijuana.