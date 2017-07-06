Deputies: Aggravated battery suspect accidentally called 911 on himself

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars, and he may have been the one who accidentally put himself there.

According to the criminal complaint, 28-year-old Eduardo Barros and his girlfriend were house-sitting a home in Tijeras over the weekend.

Deputies say when the woman got a text message, Barros became angry, accusing her of cheating on him. That’s when Barros allegedly hit and kicked her, then got a gun saying he was going to kill her asking her, “did you call the sheriff’s?”

The sheriff’s office claims a smart home device heard Barros say those words and took it as “call the sheriff’s.” Deputies responded and Barros was taken into custody after a SWAT situation.

He is facing several charges including aggravated battery and being a felon with a gun.

 

