Carpenter takes mound in Isotopes and Rivercats finale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes put pitcher Ryan Carpenter on the hill for their rubber match against the visiting Sacramento Rivercats Thursday. The Isotopes were victorious, getting a 4-3 victory. Carpenter worked for five and two third innings, striking out four, allowing 11 hits and 3 runs. The outing was not as dominate as the one prior. Last Saturday at Tacoma Carpenter struck out 11 on his way to PCL Pitcher of the Week honors.

Derrik Gibson got the runs started for the Isotopes with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game at one each. The Isotopes would get two more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth inning. With the victory the Isotopes won the series against Sacramento two games to one.

The Isotopes will host the Las Vegas 51’s in the first of a three game series starting Friday. Game time is 7:05pm.