LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a dead body has been located near where a vehicle was found abandoned along U.S. 70 near Lordsburg area of southwestern New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police says the vehicle had all four doors open and footprints leading away from it when it was found Wednesday afternoon.

According to the State Police, a woman’s body was then found about a quarter-mile away.

The investigation is in its early stages and no additional information was released.