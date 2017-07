TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man deputies consider endangered is still missing.

Deputies say 24-year-old Benjamin Smith was last seen July 4.

Smith is 5-foot-9, has shoulder length dirty blonde hair and light complected.

His friends say he was going to a nearby park in the area of Highway 337 and Raven Road.

He was last seen wearing an off white t-shirt, khaki shorts, and black Champion running shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call 911.