ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque aunt who police say used an ice bath to punish a three-year-old, nearly killing her could learn her sentence Thursday.

The little girl was unconscious, had no heartbeat, and was severely hypothermic when rescue crews found her in January 2016.

She was clinically dead for more than an hour before she was revived.

Tiffany Desvigne pleaded guilty and is now facing a possible 12 years in prison.