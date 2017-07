ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say two teens were killed at a home in the South Valley.

It happened at Wednesday near Coors and Bridge. Police say when they arrived they found 19-year-old Consuela Rios dead, and 19-year-old Daniel Miramontes shot.

Miramontes was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police had someone in custody for questioning, but have not released any other details.