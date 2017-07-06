Albuquerque BioPark welcomes baby horny toads

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is welcoming a new addition — make that seven new additions.

“Rex” the horny toad has welcomed seven new babies. Right now they are still very tiny, smaller than the size of a camera lens.

The BioPark says horny toads have declined throughout North America because of several factors including pesticides, road kill and pet trade.

The BioPark is working to breed this species and preserve it status in its native habitat.

The new babies will be on exhibit within the next year, but you can see Rex in her newly refurbished reptile building.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s