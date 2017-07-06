Albuquerque BioPark welcomes baby horny toads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is welcoming a new addition — make that seven new additions.

“Rex” the horny toad has welcomed seven new babies. Right now they are still very tiny, smaller than the size of a camera lens.

The BioPark says horny toads have declined throughout North America because of several factors including pesticides, road kill and pet trade.

The BioPark is working to breed this species and preserve it status in its native habitat.

The new babies will be on exhibit within the next year, but you can see Rex in her newly refurbished reptile building.