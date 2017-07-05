Volunteers provides much-needed help for orphaned or injured wildlife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wildlife Rescue, Inc.of New Mexico offers tips on helping injured or orphaned wildlife in the Albuquerque metro area, and more.

“Saving one animal won’t change the world, but it will change the world for that one animal” is the motto of Wildlife Rescue Inc. of New Mexico (WRINM). And that passion is demonstrated through a fully volunteer-based staff which cares for and releases injured or orphaned wildlife, seven days a week. The WRINM team also educates the public on common threats (often human) and dangers to wildlife, and how that impact can be lessened.

If the public finds an injured/orphaned animal, they can contact the WRINM. There is a webpage for directions on how to handle the found animal and a phone number for common questions: (505) 344-2500

For more information on the organization, or to make a donation, visit the WRINM website.