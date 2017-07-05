Victims say they feel sorry for thief who ran car into sinkhole

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of people in and around Albuquerque have their cars stolen, but most of them don’t end up seeing their cars on the news, especially sticking out of a sinkhole.

Now, the owners of that car are saying they feel sorry for the thief.

For weeks, the owners of the car were wondering if they would ever get it back when police told them their car was found — and its condition, it hit them hard.

After police confirmed the car that fell into a sinkhole in Rio Rancho on Monday was stolen, they also revealed what was inside.

“It contained drug paraphernalia and a few other items that indicates that somebody had potentially been living in it,” Rio Rancho Police Lieutenant J. Holt said.

Tanner Myer and Kylie Pollan own that car. They say they feel bad for the woman.

“I hope for her to have an opportunity to sober up and get clean,” Myers said.

“I heard she was living in it, so I mean, she obviously needed it a little more than us,” Pollan said.

The Albuquerque couple says that doesn’t mean they didn’t need their car, which was the only car they owned.

“We work really hard for what we had. This was our first big purchase and it was a part of us. It helped us get to work, get food, get to the doctor. We had a car for a reason,” Pollan said.

Now, the two just want to move forward.

“No reason to stay mad. Being mad takes a lot of energy,” Pollan said.

Instead, they’re focusing on what’s next. They say their insurance is good but won’t cover it all.

“The only thing bad is we have to purchase a new car, put a down payment, but we didn’t think this was going to happen so we didn’t have a saving for this,” Pollan said.

As for how the car was stolen, they say it was taken in the middle of the night.

The couple says they are just thankful no one was hurt.

The family says the car is a total loss. They hope police will release it soon so the insurance claim can go into effect.

Police say the unidentified woman who took off from the crash scene is still on the run. They also say she had a dog with her.