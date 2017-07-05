This week in ABQ is filled with ghost tours, rock opera, and basket weaving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A spooky tour through old town, Green Day’s rock opera, and Indian jewelry highlight event this week in the Duke City.

Enjoy live music from Son Como Son on Pueblo Harvest Café’s spacious outdoor patio as part of its Music Series. Views of the Sandia Mountains and pizza made in a traditional horno oven. Party on the Patio is an all-ages event for the entire family on Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. Price: $10

ABQ Food Fridays & Movies on the Plaza: Groundhog Day. Movies on the Plaza is an open-air series of free family friendly movies, with available food and refreshments to purchase. Some seating is available but moviegoers can bring their own portable seats, blankets, and lawn chairs. ABQ Food Fridays starts at 6 p.m., Movie starts around 8 p.m. Location: Civic Plaza

The two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day’s American Idiot, based on the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, is an energy-fueled rock opera. Date and Time: Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 30. Shows run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Location: Musical Theatre Southwest. Price: $20-$22.

Vegas Night at The Stage. Santa Ana Star Casino is bringing the energy and excitement of Las Vegas nightlife to the 505. With Vegas-style production and amenities, Date and Time: Saturday 9 p.m. Price: $5 for women; $10 for men.

Turkey Feather Blanket Weaving & Native American Jewelry: Join Caroline Lovato, from Santo Domingo Pueblo, as she demonstrates the art of turkey feather blanket weaving. Caroline will also have her authentic Native American Jewelry for sale. Date and Time: Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at the Petroglyph National Monument.

Moonlight Ghost Tour of Historic Old Town Albuquerque features the ghosts of wild saloons, roaring dance halls, illicit opium dens …and the lynchings, hangings and gunfights which often accompanied the activity of these establishments. Not suggested for children under the age of 13. Saturday, 10 p.m. Price: $16-$20

The Fires of Change Exhibition explores the social and ecological issues behind the rise of catastrophic wildfires in the western United States through collaboration between scientists and contemporary artists. The Flagstaff Arts Council, Southwest Fire Science Consortium (SWFSC) and the Landscape Conservation Initiative at Northern Arizona University partnered with curator Shawn Skabelund to produce the exhibition. Date and Time: Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., through Saturday, July 22. Location: 516Arts. Price: Free

For more information on these events or more, visit the ABQ365 website.