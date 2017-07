ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the three teens who pleaded guilty for his role in the murders of two homeless men is expected in court.

Wednesday the teen could find out today if he’ll be sentenced as an adult, or a juvenile.

Gilbert Tafoya and two others beat the homeless men to death with bricks and cinderblocks in a lot on Central in 2014.

The state’s motion to continue the amenability hearing will be on the table in court on Wednesday.