State Police recover body of man who drowned in Cochiti Lake

COCHITI, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say the body of a man who drowned in Cochiti Lake on Saturday has been recovered.

State Police say they were able to recover the body of 34-year-old Ariel Gonzalez-Vasquez of Albuquerque.

Officials said he vanished after jumping off a boat into the lake. He had been hanging out with his family and never came back up.

State Police say large waves and wind made the swimming difficult, causing Gonzalez-Vasquez to sink and never resurface.

NMSP have taken over the investigation.