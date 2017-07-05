State Police recover body of man who drowned in Cochiti Lake

By Published:

COCHITI, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say the body of a man who drowned in Cochiti Lake on Saturday has been recovered.

State Police say they were able to recover the body of 34-year-old Ariel Gonzalez-Vasquez of Albuquerque.

Officials said he vanished after jumping off a boat into the lake. He had been hanging out with his family and never came back up.

State Police say large waves and wind made the swimming difficult, causing Gonzalez-Vasquez to sink and never resurface.

NMSP have taken over the investigation.

 

