ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – No one is hurt after a fire caused damage at Balloon Fiesta Park.

KRQE News 13 crews shot video of the scene at the Freedom Fourth event.

AFD says the 20-by-20 foot blaze grew at the end of the fireworks show on the north end of the venue.

Firework boxes were burning but crews contained the flames and let the fire burn itself out.

Officials say it was caused by a possible malfunction during the fireworks detonation process.