Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man

COLUMBUS, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico State Police and Luna County Sheriff’s Department is issuing a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man.

Robert Clayton Martin was last seen in Columbus at the Air Park Area off of State Road 11 late Tuesday night.

Martin is five-foot-seven, has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing green shorts, a striped shirt and tan shorts.

According to police, Martin is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Luna County Sheriff’s Department at (575)-546-2655