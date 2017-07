SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are expected to resume their search for a man who they say is still on the run Wednesday after robbing a pharmacy at gunpoint.

The man walked into Nambe Drugs on Old Santa Fe Trail Monday afternoon.

He pulled out a gun, took cash and OxyContin and then left on foot.

If you have any information on who this man is, you are asked to call the police.