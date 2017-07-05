Santa Fe city councilor looks to ban circuses, petting zoos

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe city councilor is hoping to ban circuses and similar acts in Santa Fe.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Councilwoman Signe Lindell is working on a proposal with the National Humane Society.

It would ban any circus, traveling animal show or petting zoo from coming to Santa Fe.

She says it also includes wild or exotic animal exhibits, unless it’s for educational purposes. Another exception is rodeos.

Lindell says if she included them, the proposal wouldn’t pass.

She says her reasoning lies with the treatment of animals and also because she says events like these don’t benefit the local economy.