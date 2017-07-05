Ryan McMahon named PCL Player of The Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes infielder Ryan McMahon was named the Pacific Coast League Player of The Month on Wednesday.

The award comes after just his first month up in Triple-A.

The 22-year-old McMahon crushed the ball in June, as he had a 13 game hitting streak, had five home runs, 28 RBI, and batted .429.

“Yeah, I am feeling good. I am still getting used to the travel a little bit, early morning flights and stuff, but yeah, you get used to the PCL. It’s a hitter’s league so it’s fun to be a part of,” said Ryan McMahon.

McMahon will represent Team USA on Sunday in the MLB Futures Game in Miami.