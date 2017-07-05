Rio Rancho man builds wiffle ball field from scratch

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, a Rio Rancho man built a tiny home just for fun. Now, that same man just finished another massive project, a wiffle ball field.

Funway Park is Kevin King’s newest addition to his Rio Rancho home.

“This is Funway Park, sort of play off of Fenway Park,” he said.

King built the wiffle ball field all on his own and said the 6-month process was worth the labor.

“My grandson loves to play baseball, and I told him one day I’d build him something so we built him a wiffle ball field!” he said.

King is no stranger to building crazy things. Back in March, he put his 140 sq ft tiny home up for sale. That was a project that took him a year and $40,000 to finish.

The materials for the wiffle ball field came with a much smaller price tag, totaling about $5,000.

Tuesday, King said his idea for the wiffle ball field was to have it look as realistic as possible.

“Core gated roofing, steel that I used for the walls and just clearing out the field and doing all the fun things. Putting flag poles up, and dugouts, and all the interesting things that try to make it look like a real baseball field,” he said.

King claims he’s the only one in New Mexico with a wiffle ball field. Whether or not that is true, King said he built it to see his grandson do what he loves to do.

“Troy likes to hit all the home runs here, he’s pretty good at hitting the ball,” said King.

Although King said his projects are his passions, he’s ready to take a break, for now at least.