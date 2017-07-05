Resident says she tracked man selling stolen items on Facebook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested Anthony Balderrama before for selling stuff he stole from a home.

He told police he did it, but the former District Attorney gave him a free pass. Now, another alleged victim says he’s at it again.

The victim says the guard who was supposed to be protecting her home was actually breaking in.

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t happy to find several valuables stolen from her apartment when residents were allowed back in after a fire.

“Our doors were allowed to be locked so when we showed up to the residence we noticed that the door had been kicked in and there was a boot print on the front door,” said Lopez

Lopez says she got a tip from a security guard that the footprint on the door matched the boots the guards wear. She made sure to keep updated on social media.

She said she tracked her stolen property to Anthony Balderrama. She says she recognized him from a previous KRQE News 13 story where he admitted to police he broke into a home to steal items and sell them on Facebook.

Lopez said she also recognized him as the security guard at her apartment complex.

Lopez says she messaged Balderrama about purchasing the items before being blocked. However, Lopez made documents of the conversation and filed a police report.

She claims she talked to the security company Balderama worked for. They told her he has since been fired. His case dismissed by the former DA’s office in 2015 could be refiled.