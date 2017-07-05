Police ask for help finding missing 34-year-old woman

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and Rio Rancho Police have issued a Brittany Alert for 34-year-old Abigail Delgarito.

Delgarito is a Native American woman, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 127 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeve grey shirt with Mickey Mouse on it.

Delgarito was last seen in Rio Rancho at a residence along Heron NE. Police say she may have walked away Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Police say she is believed to be in danger if not located.