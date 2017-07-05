Pet Of The Week: 10% Tuesdays and Reginald

Joe Wilson from Animal Humane and Reginald, joined New Mexico Living to help you find a forever friend.

Reginald is a two year-old boxer chow cross who has a beautiful brindle coat and a calm demeanor.

If you lost or found a pet last night, you can turn in a pet as a stray or search for your pet on their website.

Today is the first 10 percent Tuesday, happening on a Wednesday at Sidetracks Brewing. The Brewery will give 10 percent of your tab to help homeless pets every Tuesday in July.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living