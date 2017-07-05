Pedestrian dies in Santa Fe after vehicle collision

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Santa Fe are investigating whether a driver was on her phone when she hit two pedestrians.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, 49-year-old Alice Cameron and her husband James were hit Friday evening as they were crossing Paseo de Peralta and Griffin Street.

James suffered minor injuries, but Alice was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver, who has not been charged told police the sun was in her eyes, but later admitted her phone was on speaker and in the cup holder.

However, witnesses say the woman was in fact on her cell phone.

Police have seized the woman’s car and phone for evidence.