SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A panel is set to consider the salaries of New Mexico judges who one study says are the most poorly paid in the country on Wednesday.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the State Judicial Compensation Commission will meet to recommend a judicial pay plan.

A National Center for State Courts study says New Mexico’s District Court Judges who earn about $118,000 a year are the lowest paid in the nation.

The state’s Supreme Court Justices make the second lowest.