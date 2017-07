LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We expect to hear more details from firefighter investigators Wednesday morning about a brush fire that broke out Tuesday night near 314 and Morris Road in Los Lunas.

Valencia County says crews put out the main fire and just released most units before news time.

The fire reached up to 30 acres.

Los Lunas Fire Department is expected to continue monitoring hot spots on scene Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation.