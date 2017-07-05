New Mexico Supreme Court refused overturn of double-murderer conviction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has refused to overturn the conviction of a double-murderer, due to key evidence.

Carlos Carillo was convicted of murdering 23-year-old Christopher Kinney and his 18-year-old girlfriend Lyndsey Frost at Tiguex Park in Old Town in 2011.

The bodies were found in a pickup and prosecutors originally secured Carillo’s conviction using cell phone records showing communications between Carillo and the victims.

They also used cell tower data showing his location at the time of the murders.

Carrillo’s lawyers argued to have that evidence thrown out at his appeal hearing in front of the State Supreme Court but the court ruled the cell phone evidence was valid.