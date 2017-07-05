New Mexico man ordered to keep photo of Georgia teen killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who caused a crash that killed a Georgia teen has been given an unusual sentence.

Last August, Daniel Crane of Jemez Springs was following 18-year-old Summer Lee to closely on Interstate 75 near Atlanta when his tractor trailer hit her car, pushing her into five others.

The teen was killed.

Crane pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide last month.

At his sentencing hearing the judge gave him two years, but also ordered him to carry around a photo of the teen and a copy of the statement her mother read at the hearing as part of his probation when he gets out.