Man arrested after RV chase expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man police say caused chaos and crashes throughout the city is preparing for a scheduled court appearance Wednesday morning.

Last month APD says officers tried to arrest David Barber in the north valley on warrants but he took off in an RV.

Police chased him through the northeast heights and all the way to the westside with crashes along the way until he was caught near Coors and Irving.

Barber’s due in court for a scheduling conference on charges not related to the RV chase.