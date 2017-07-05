Major reconstruction project proposed for Santa Fe street

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking to redesign a street at the heart of the city.

While it could impact businesses in the area and tie up traffic during construction, KRQE News 13 spoke with residents who say the makeover is much needed.

“It’s the main artery into downtown. If you’re going to downtown, you’re driving on this road,” Andy Barnes said.

The busy half-mile stretch of road on North Guadalupe Street from Agua Fria north to Paseo de Peralta could be in for some major construction.

The City of Santa Fe said it’s looking at a $4-million project, reducing the two-lanes each way down to one in order to make it safer for people walking and riding bikes.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Harlan Flint. “We have a lot of pedestrians, and I ride my bike here a lot and some of the streets here are confusing for drivers.”

The city said construction will likely take place in 2019 when grant funding for the construction becomes available.

Ben Ellsworth works in the area at, what he says, will soon be Caveman Coffee’s second location.

“For us personally, that’ll be good. The more walking traffic we have, the better,” Ellsworth said.

At Dinner for Two, a restaurant in the area, the owner is hoping the change will slow the speed of traffic.

“People speed quite fast around here,” said Barnes, a chef and owner at Dinner for Two. “We’ve been here for 16 years. I’ve seen pedestrians get hit, ran over. I’ve seen hundreds of car accidents and that’s not pedestrian friendly. That’s not tourist friendly. That’s where we make our money from is tourists.”

The Public Works Department said City Council will consider a request at the end of the month to fund the planning and design of the proposed project.

The department said federal and state grants will cover most of the $4-million project, putting the city’s portion at about $60,000.