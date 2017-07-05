Lobo Men’s Basketball releases their full 2017-2018 schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball released their full schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

It is a pretty good schedule for first-year Lobo Coach Paul Weir.

In non-conference play, the Lobos will have eight home games, including a match-up with projected preseason number 1, Arizona.

To get a full look at the schedule go to this link.

Tip off times are set to be released as the season approaches.

Season tickets can be renewed and new season ticket accounts can be purchased in person at the Lobo Ticket Office, the northeast corner of Dreamstyle Arena.

Fans can also renew or buy online at unmtickets.com or by calling (505) 925-1620.